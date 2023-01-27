2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline kicks off WSL Championship Tour

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Billabong Pro Pipeline, this Sunday at Ehukai Beach Park, kicks off the 2023 World Surf League Championship tour.
Lots of local faces, including Carissa Moore and John John Florence up again for the coveted title of WSL Champion.
Surfing fans are given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all the emotional moments, all the action, and all the highlights on the Apple TV+ series “Make or Break”.
“There’s so much content behind the surfers that goes way beyond the surfing,” explained WSL, CEO, Erik Logan. “The camera follow the tour for nine months, so I think for surf fans it’s great and for the non-surf fans, they get such a character driven show ”
Season two, featuring Kelly Slater and the 2022 tour is being released in two parts, starting Feb. 17, 2023.
Filming of season 3 is already underway and will follow this year’s athletes and competitors along the journey.