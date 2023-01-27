 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline kicks off WSL Championship Tour

  • Updated
World Surf League CEO Erik Logan joins Good morning Hawaii to talk about season two of the Apple TV+ series “Make or Break” – a docuseries on professional surfers – and the upcoming Billabong Pro Pipeline 2023 surf competition.

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Billabong Pro Pipeline, this Sunday at Ehukai Beach Park, kicks off the 2023 World Surf League Championship tour.

Lots of local faces, including Carissa Moore and John John Florence up again for the coveted title of WSL Champion.

An error occurred