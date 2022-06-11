2022 Windward Mall Steel Guitar Festival returns to Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The first Live Steel Guitar Music Festival has returned to Oahu.
The 2022 Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Kaneohe Windward Mall and begins at 11:30 a.m.
Joining GMH is Alan Akaka the Chairman of the board to emphasize the importance of the Hawaiian steel guitar in Hawaiian music.
Watch interview with Chairman Alan Akaka:
HIMELE, the Hawaii Institute for Music Enrichment and Learning Experiences, in association with Ke Kula Mele Hawaii School of Hawaiian Music, is excited to bring back the first live Steel Guitar Festival to the Island of Oahu.
Question - What other events does HIMELE promote?
Answer - HIMELE promotes Hawaiian music and the Hawaiian steel guitar through multiple statewide festivals and monthly livestream performances. Festivals at Windward Mall, Ka Makana Aliʻi, one featuring our keiki NextGen at Kahala Mall, Sheraton Kauaʻi Coconut Beach, The Shops At Wailea, Queeen Kaʻahumanu Center on Maui, the Hawaiʻi Island Hawaiian Steel Guitar Experience at the Mauna Lani Auberge Resorts Collection, Waikiki Steel Guitar Week at the Royal Hawaiian Center including the 1st Annual Japan Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival. All are free and open to the public and livestreamed for Hawaiian music lovers around the world.
Q - Give us a brief background of the steel guitar and its historical significance.
A - In the late 1880ʻs 11 year old Joseph Kekuku was walking along the railroad tracks near his home in Lāʻie when he picked up a metal bolt next to the tracks. He slid the bar over his guitar strings sparking a whole new way of playing a stringed instrument. He tried other objects like a razor blade and pocket knife. While attending the Kamehameha Schools his shop teacher made him a cylindrical metal bar which was easier to play with. Joseph mastered this new playing style and shared it with others. Because of political events occuring at the time many locals emigrated to the mainland U.S. and brought their Hawaiian music with them. As years went past Hawaiian music spread across the continent over to Europe becoming extremely popular and in demand. A key ingredient to the bands was the sound of the steel guitar known then as the “Hawaiian Guitar”. Hawaiian songs were topping the music charts and the key element was the charm and mystique of the steel guitar.
Q - Tell us more about the NextGen.
A - The group is comprised of school aged students both male and female who discovered the steel guitar and gained a passion to play it. Some have gone on to perform with local artists and even recorded. The worldwide Hawaiian steel guitar community has shown their support for our keiki by gifting them with instruments and monetary contributions through HIMELE.
Q - What got you started on the steel guitar?
A - In the early 70ʻs just about when the Hawaiian Renaissance began my brother started learning to play the slack key guitar. At that point I wanted to play a Hawaiian instrument too so I borrowed my fatherʻs guitar took the barrel of my clarinet and slid it across the strings mimicking the sliding sounds I heard in Hawaiian recordings and at lūʻaus. When my father (the late Senator Daniel K. Akaka) asked what I was playing not really knowing what it was I answered, “the slide guitar???” He said it is called the steel guitar and then encouraged me continue to play.
Over time other music genres such as Country, Western Swing, Bluegrass, Cajun, African-American Gospel, Rock & Roll and more added steel guitar to their ensembles.
Legendary Blues artists B.B. King and George Benson were influenced by the steel guitar early in their careers.
In the late 1950ʻs with the advent of Rock & Roll Hawaiian musicʻs popularity declined. The demand for steel guitar dropped and few carried on its tradition. Within the past 10 years around the time HIMELE was established interest in the steel guitar experienced a tremendous increase.
Q - Who will be featured at todayʻs Windward Mall Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival?
A - Hawaiʻiʻs top steel artists today. Greg Sardinha, Kapono Lopes, Jeff Au Hoy, Steve Cheney, Joseph Zayac, Bobby Ingano, myself and members of the NextGen. Our esteemed emcee is the one and only Kimo Kahoano.
Q - What time does it begin?
A - The festival begins at 11:30 am. It free and open to the public. Grab a drink and a plate lunch from the food court and be ready for an afternoon of Hawaiian music bliss. For those who are not able to attend the entire festival will be livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube at the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Showcase page. Or visit himele.org where all our festivals and livestreamed events can be found. JOIN US!