2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii

Happy Holidays from KITV4

Mele Kalikimaka from KITV! Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:

Show Aloha land train

Show Aloha Land at Aloha Stadium, through Dec. 21

Kapolei City Lights
Makers Market
Kalikimaka
Mike Lewis

Christmas time is here. Happiness and cheer. And for Peanuts fans everywhere, it just wouldn't be Christmas without this classic holiday delight.
Trolley rides City Lights

