2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii

Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:
Show Aloha Land at Aloha Stadium, through Dec. 21
The only place on Oahu where you can experience 3,600 feet of real-life snow! This fun holiday favorite is back after a two year hiatus. Enjoy festive holiday experiences for both adults (beer garden, food trucks) and keiki alike (petting zoo, train rides, and Santa photo-ops).
Kapolei City Lights Parade and Tree Lighting, Saturday Dec. 10
Enjoy a block party and parade with live performances from Jah Li'l, B.E.T, and Teanu. The Parade begins at 6 p.m. followed by a tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Blangiardi. Food trucks and local vendors will also be set up along Uluohia and Ala Kahawai streets in front of Kapolei Hale.
Honolulu City Lights, through January 2
Shaka Santa, Tutu Mele, and the city's largest Christmas Tree are all decked out in their holiday best -- Hawaii-style. A free Milk & Cookies Night will be hosted by Hawaii Foodservice Alliance on December 18. The Honolulu Hale Grounds will also have food vendors Dec. 4-17 from 6-9 p.m.
Holiday Makers Market in Waikiki, Saturday, December 10
Still have gifts to purchase for loved ones on your list? Finish up your holiday shopping in style. Visit Waikiki Elementary School to purchase locally made goods, enjoy live music, and enjoy on ono food and drink. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui (Christmas on the Avenue), Saturday, December 10
Family-fun from Mano Ave to Pililaau Ave! Enjoy food and craft vendors, live musice, and a special 'Operation Blue Lights Christmas', where the first 500 children can recieve free gifts. This event is free (but alcohol is not permitted). More at the link here.
Mike Lewis presents: A Charlie Brown Christmas at Blue Note, December 25-26
It's one of the most popular Christmas albums, and it's coming to you live from the Blue Note. Reminisce about Snoopy, Sally, Charlie and the gang with the musical talents of trumpeter Mike Lewis, and other talented jazz musicians.
HAMILTON THE MUSICAL at Blaisdell Arena, through January 29
Don't give away your shot..to see the acclaimed Broadway show, now in Honolulu at the Blaisdell!
Holiday Trolley Rides to see Famous Honolulu City Lights, through Dec. 21
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, see the City Lights via trolley rides, hosted by the McCully Shopping Center.
The Christmas Bar at Tiki's Grill and Bar, through Christmas Eve
This annual popup is a no-brainer for those looking to sip delicious holiday drinks in an aggressively festive setting. Bring your best ugly sweaters, antler ears, and enjoy this holiday staple at the Tiki's Bar and Grill in the Aston Waikiki Hotel.
MAUI
Photos with Santa at the Queen Kaahumani Center, through Dec. 24
Bring your keiki to sit on Santa's lap for photos, but most importantly, so they can get all the presents they want this year!
Willie Nelson and Family
On December 23, enjoy a special concert under the stars with classic performer Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, and the Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid (Micah Nelson) at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Get tickets here.
BIG ISLAND
Kailua-Kona Holiday Parade, December 10
The 36th annual Kailua-Kona Christmas Parade will feature The Songs of Christmas Island style parade floats. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Historic Kailua Village.
Lighted Boat Parade, December 11
Kona boats will be decked out (get it?) for the holidays. The fun starts at 6 p.m. in Kailua Bay. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Kailua Pier.
