2022 Great Aloha Run marks last event inside Aloha Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Great Aloha Run

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 38th annual Great Aloha Run wrapped up Monday with a final Hui Hou to Aloha Stadium.

The race was held virtually for a second year in a row because of COVID-19, but participants this year were able to drive into the stadium for a goodbye send off.

Race Founder Carrol Kai says this is the last time the race that will go from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium because the stadium is being decommissioned.

Kai says the team is working on a new route for next year and confirmed the race will continue.

In 2021, the race generated more than $200,000 for Hawaii charities during pandemic.

Aloha Run race founder Carrol Kai

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

