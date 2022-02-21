2022 Great Aloha Run marks last event inside Aloha Stadium By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 21, 2022 Feb 21, 2022 Updated Feb 21, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 38th annual Great Aloha Run wrapped up Monday with a final Hui Hou to Aloha Stadium.The race was held virtually for a second year in a row because of COVID-19, but participants this year were able to drive into the stadium for a goodbye send off.Race Founder Carrol Kai says this is the last time the race that will go from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium because the stadium is being decommissioned.Kai says the team is working on a new route for next year and confirmed the race will continue.In 2021, the race generated more than $200,000 for Hawaii charities during pandemic. Race Founder Carrol Kai says this is the last time the race that will go from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium because the stadium is being decommissioned. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great Aloha Run Race Founder Carrol Kai Aloha Stadium Race Sport Team Honolulu Aloha Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Navy pushes back on Hawaii health department's order to halt operations at fuel site linked to tap water contamination Dec 7, 2021 Local Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for Bronx fire victims Jan 19, 2022 Local Punahou Carnival hoping for big virtual turnout to bolster financial aid needs Updated Feb 4, 2022 News Waikiki pavilions cleared out to make way for new vendors Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Construction work on Ioane Road near Kuhio Highway postponed due to weather conditions Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Mail carriers working overtime to make deliveries during holiday rush Updated Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you