 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Oahu sixth graders memorize 200 digits of Pi for National Pi Day

  • Updated
  • 0

In honor of National Pi Day, two students were able to memorize and write the 200 digits of Pi together.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – National Pi Day is Tuesday, March 14, and two students from Holy Family Catholic Academy were able to memorize and write all 200 digits of the mathematical constant.

Liliana Hunter and Sabrina Alejo, both in sixth grade at Holy Family Catholic Academy in Honolulu, took on the challenge of memorizing and writing the very long number with the guidance of their math teacher Mr. Metzger. 

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred