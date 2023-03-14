2 Oahu sixth graders memorize 200 digits of Pi for National Pi Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) – National Pi Day is Tuesday, March 14, and two students from Holy Family Catholic Academy were able to memorize and write all 200 digits of the mathematical constant.
Liliana Hunter and Sabrina Alejo, both in sixth grade at Holy Family Catholic Academy in Honolulu, took on the challenge of memorizing and writing the very long number with the guidance of their math teacher Mr. Metzger.
Check out the video above to see Liliana and Sabrina write the 200 Pi digits together.
Pi is a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and is a fundamental part of mathematics, science, and engineering. Pi is used to calculate everything from a volume of a sphere to the trajectory of a rocket.
The girls have developed a passion for math and the staff at the Academy hopes that this will inspire other students to pursue interests in subjects like math and science.
Whether you celebrate Pi day or not, having an ono piece pie is good for any day! Happy Pi Day!
