2 more Monkeypox cases diagnosed on Oahu; 18 total cases now confirmed statewide

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two more cases of Monkeypox have been diagnosed in Hawaii, both in patients on Oahu, bringing the state’s total confirmed case count up to 18, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
Of the latest cases, the DOH says one case is in a non-resident whose infection is related to travel outside of the state. The other case is under investigation as to its origin.
“While the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, local transmission of monkeypox is occurring. The growing number of cases in Hawaii underscores the importance of vaccination—if you are eligible, please take this step to protect yourself and our community,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.
On Tuesday, the DOH announced it was expanding its vaccination eligibility to help prevent further spread of the virus.
That announcement was made after four other cases were diagnosed – three on Oahu and one on Kauai. Hawaii has now diagnosed seven cases in the span of 72 hours.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
Monkeypox vaccines are available in every county in Hawaii. Anyone who is eligible who would wish to make an appointment can call the following numbers:
• Hawaii Department of Health (Statewide): 808-586-4462
• Malama I Ke Ola (Maui): 808-871-7772
• Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Oahu): 808-427-0442
• Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (Oahu): 808-521-2347
