2 more Monkeypox cases diagnosed on Oahu; 18 total cases now confirmed statewide

monkeypox
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two more cases of Monkeypox have been diagnosed in Hawaii, both in patients on Oahu, bringing the state’s total confirmed case count up to 18, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

Of the latest cases, the DOH says one case is in a non-resident whose infection is related to travel outside of the state. The other case is under investigation as to its origin.

