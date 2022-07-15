2 more cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Hawaii, including 1 on the Big Island

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Hawaii residents, bringing the total number of cases statewide to eight.
Of the two new cases, one was diagnosed in a Big Island resident with a history or travel to the mainland. And the other new case was in an Oahu resident. Health officials are working to determine if there is any connection with the six other previously diagnosed cases.
“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but with the number of cases growing across the country, we expect to identify more cases in Hawaii,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.
The case involving the Big Island resident is the first known case of monkeypox outside of Oahu.
Health officials say they are continuing to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccinations and treatment. With just over 350 doses of the Jynneos vaccine available, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says it is allocating doses to those who they have identified as having close contact with the state’s confirmed cases. Vaccines are not available through local health providers at this time, DOH said.
A link has been established between all of the first six monkeypox cases diagnosed in Hawaii.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
The federal government is expected to provide 1.6 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine nationwide this year.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.