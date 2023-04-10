2 killed in crash on Farrington Highway near Makaha

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on the Farrington Highway in Makaha, Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Farringdon Highway near Waikomo Beach Park.
According to Honolulu Police crash investigators, a 36-year-old man speeding along, heading north on Farrington Highway.
As the motorcyclist was getting close to Waikomo Beach Park, a 60-year-old man who was heading south on Farrington Highway attempted to make a U-turn to the northbound side of the highway when he was struck on the broadside by the motorcycle.
The impact was strong enough to push the car on its side. The motorcyclist was ejected and struck the pavement.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but sustained mortal injuries in the crash. That man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken from the scene in critical condition. At the hospital his condition deteriorated and he, too, was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they believe speed played a factor in the crash. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were also factors.
This crash resulted in the 15th and 16th crash-related fatalities on Oahu so far in 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.