2 killed after multi-car crash on EB H-1 in Aiea; traffic reopened | UPDATE

UPDATE 8:00 P.M. -- An 81-year-old woman and her 85-year-old male passenger have died, after a multi-car crash on the H1. A total of four cars and six people were involved.
A 34-year-old driver declined treatment at the scene, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.
According to police, the 34-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway when he rear-ended the 81-year-old female motorist and her 85-year-old male passenger.
As a result of the initial collision, the 81-year-old female driver spun out and traveled across multiple lanes of traffic, and was broadsided by a 22-year-old driver, who was also traveling eastbound.
The 22-year-old driver then collided with a fourth vehicle operated by a 57-year-old female motorist.
Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic was stopped for nearly four hours, but reopened just after 7 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
---
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three people were injured, two critically, following a three-car crash on the H-1 Freeway in Aiea.
The crash happened on the eastbound side of the H-1, near the Kaonohi Street overpass.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), an 85-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were taken from the scene in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 34-year-old man involved in the crash was not injured and refused treatment. None of the victims have been identified.
Only one right lane of eastbound H-1 is open for traffic, officials said. Drivers are told to expect long delays and to take alternate routes, if possible. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be re-opened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Update: four left lanes and right shoulder H-1 Freeway eastbound closed near Kaonohi Overpass, right lane is only one open. Expect long delays, advised to take alternate routes if possible and avoid the area.