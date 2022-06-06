2 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in Pauoa Valley, HFD investigating

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people were killed and one person is in serious condition following an overnight house fire in the Pauoa Valley area of Honolulu. And fire investigators believe a hoarding situation at the home is complicating the investigation, and may have made the escape much more difficult for the residents.
The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Booth Road, in a neighborhood located in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area, around 2:15 a.m.
The first Honolulu fire crews arriving at the scene reported that the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived around 2:23 a.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the crews first deployed hoses to protect neighboring homes before turning their attention to house fire.
Firefighters said they could not get inside through the front door due to severed electrical lines arcing on the roof just above the doorway. Crews used ladders to get in on the sides and at the back of the house to search for any residents still trapped inside.
A 77-year-old man was able to escape from the house. He was taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in serious condition. It is unclear what types of injuries he sustained.
A further search of the home turned up two victims -- a 54-year-old man who was found in a back bedroom and a 77-year-old woman who had died while apparently trying to escape at the front of the home, fire investigators said.
Crews got the fire under control just after 2:30 a.m. and had it fully extinguished around 3 a.m., HFD said. No firefighters were injured during the fight.
The HFD Fire Investigator has responded to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. However, investigators tell News9 that a “hoarding situation” inside the home is making it difficult to navigate the inside of the home in order to determine the cause.
