2 injured after elevator falls two floors in Honolulu | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people in Honolulu were injured after the elevator they were riding in fell two floors, Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. in building 7 at Honolulu Community College, located at 874 Dillingham Boulevard.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a 58-year-old woman suffered a serious lower back injury in this incident and was taken to the hospital. A 50-year-old man sustained minor injuries and declined transport. Both people were employees at the school.
The cause of the fall is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
EMS said the elevator fell three floors, but a college spokesperson later corrected that the elevator fell two floors, from the third floor to the first floor.
Honolulu Community College Chancellor Karen Lee issued the following statement on this incident:
"An elevator in Building 7 at Honolulu Community College fell two floors at about 1 p.m. today. Two employees were inside and one was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. The other employee was examined at the site and declined treatment. All elevators at Honolulu CC are regularly serviced and maintained. The elevator is currently off-line as the campus investigates."
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.