2 hikers flown to safety after becoming lost on trail in Kaaawa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two hikers were flown to safety after getting lost on the Hidden Valley/Makaua Valley Trail in Kaaawa on Saturday.
The hikers started out on their hike around 10 a.m. At some point during the hike, the two got lost and eventually used a cell phone to call for help around 4:20 p.m.
A rescue crew was dispatched and used the cell phone GPS to hone in on the hikers’ location. A Honolulu Fire Department rescue helicopter located the hikers and was able to land on a ridge near their location.
The hikers, only identified as two females, were uninjured. The women were then loaded into the helicopter and flown to Swanzey’s Beach Park, where they landed around 5:20 p.m.
The HFD reminds the public to hike safely and provides the following hiking safety tips:
Bring Your Cell Phone
In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.
Get Information About The Trail
Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage. Be aware of restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.
Stay Put
You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.