2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday.
A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
An arc flash is a phenomenon where a flashover of electric current leaves its intended path and travels through the air from one conductor to another, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
The victim have only been identified as a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS). What caused the arc flash has not yet been determined.
A HECO spokesperson issued the following statement about this incident:
“Two Hawaiian Electric employees were working in the Iwilei substation when there was an arc flash – a high-voltage electric discharge – in a piece of equipment. We are working to determine the cause. Safety is our priority so when one of our people is hurt it affects everyone at the company. We’re all hoping for their complete recovery.”
This is the second time in less than a month that HECO workers have been injured by an arc flash. Back in early October, three HECO employees suffered second and third-degree burns while working on an underground power line near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street.