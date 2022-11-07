 Skip to main content
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu

Honolulu EMS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday.

A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.

