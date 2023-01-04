2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas By KITV Web Staff Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas.One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.Meanwhile, just around the corner at the Main Street Casino and Brewery, an unidentified Hawaii resident won more than $12,000 on a Little Shop of Horrors slot.Talk about having a Happy New Year! Local Hawaii man takes down $337,000 jackpot in Las Vegas By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Casino Hawaii Las Vegas Gambling Game Resident Slot Machine Tidy Sum Main Street Casino More From KITV 4 Island News Local Man caught a venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug along the Texas coast Updated Apr 8, 2022 Business These airlines are making masks optional after mandate struck down Updated Apr 18, 2022 Local Weekend Weather: Trades, windward & mauka showers; surf on the way up Updated Feb 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Kailua charter school warns parents of alleged attempted abduction Updated Sep 1, 2022 News Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years Updated Dec 15, 2022 News 22-year-old pretends finger is a gun in Honolulu stick-up attempt Updated Sep 29, 2022 Recommended for you