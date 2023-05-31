2 Hawaii residents among the dead, missing on sunken Alaska charter boat

Crews assigned to USCG Air Station Sitka, the Coast Guard cutter Douglas Denman, Sitka Mountain Rescue and Sitka Fire Department participate in the first day of a weeklong search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska.
JUNEAU, Alaska -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people missing after the fishing charter boat they were on was found partially submerged near the southeast Alaska community of Sitka. A fifth person was found dead Sunday.
According to the Alaska State Troopers, the deceased individual has been identified as 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili of Waipahu. The four missing individuals have been identified as Danielle Agcaoili, 53, of Waipahu, Robert Solis, 61, of Canoga Park, Calif., Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park, Calif., and Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka, Alaska. Robidou was the captain of the vessel, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The search, which spanned more than 20 hours and covered about 825 square miles was suspended Monday night, the Coast Guard told the Associated Press.
Kingfisher Charters on Sunday evening reported that a 30-foot aluminum charter vessel with five people aboard was overdue, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The boat was last seen earlier that day near Sitka.
The Coast Guard found the boat partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka on Sunday evening. It recovered Maury Agcaoili’s body in the water about 100 yards from the boat.
Petty Officer Ian Gray told the Associated Press the region was experiencing 6-foot to 11-foot swells on Sunday.
“There was no immediate significant damage to the hull of the vessel to indicate that it ran aground or anything like that,” Gray said Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Coast Guard. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
“Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals,” Capt. Darwin Jensen, whose area of responsibility with the Coast Guard includes southeast Alaska, said in a statement. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time.”
Efforts to recover the partially submerged vessel are ongoing due to rough seas and strong winds, Alaska State Troopers said. Agencies involved in the search operation include the U.S. Coast Guard, Sitka Fire Department Dive Team, Sitka Search and Rescue, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, and Alaska State Troopers. Hanson Maritime is assisting with coordination and vessel recovery efforts.
KITV4 reached out to the charter company, Kingfisher Charters, for comment on this incident. A spokesperson declined to speak on camera, and instead issued the following statement:
"Kingfisher Charters is devastated by the loss of the guests and captain of the Awakin. We are fully cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigation of this tragic event and hope that it furnishes answers to the questions as to how it occurred."
