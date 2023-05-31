 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Hawaii residents among the dead, missing on sunken Alaska charter boat

  • Updated
  • 0
US Coast Guard in Sitka, Alaska

Crews assigned to USCG Air Station Sitka, the Coast Guard cutter Douglas Denman, Sitka Mountain Rescue and Sitka Fire Department participate in the first day of a weeklong search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska.

 Courtesy: US Department of Defense

JUNEAU, Alaska -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people missing after the fishing charter boat they were on was found partially submerged near the southeast Alaska community of Sitka. A fifth person was found dead Sunday.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, the deceased individual has been identified as 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili of Waipahu. The four missing individuals have been identified as Danielle Agcaoili, 53, of Waipahu, Robert Solis, 61, of Canoga Park, Calif., Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park, Calif., and Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka, Alaska. Robidou was the captain of the vessel, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred