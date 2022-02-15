 Skip to main content
2 former Hawaii lawmakers admit guilt in corruption case

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two former Hawaii state lawmakers, plead guilty to a federal criminal charge.

Which moves them one step closer to sentencing in a corruption case.

While the case involved bribes of state lawmakers, the charge against them was wire fraud, because they failed to disclose the money illegally given to them. Now, they will have to pay back thousands of dollars they received in bribes before being sentenced.

A federal magistrate was not the only one judging former state Senator Kalani English and House Representative Ty Cullen as they entered their pleas Tuesday morning.

"They are guilty as hell. They they took money and bribes," said Richard, a resident of Honolulu, who did not want to give his last name.

Both former lawmakers entered a guilty plea for failing to report money on their annual financial disclosure report.

They were accused of taking money from a wastewater executive and voting on legislation, in support of that business - a clear violation of the state's ethics code.

"We receive hundreds of complaints a year. Some of the common complaints, are the misuse of state property for personal benefit, as well as cases involving a conflict of interest," stated Robert Harris, Executive Director of the Hawaii's State Ethics Commission.

The group oversees local lawmakers and thousands of other state employees to make sure they are following the law.

"The tens of thousands of state employees are very ethical and do the right behavior. But there is a small group that push the envelope and those are the folks we want to address," added Harris.

Last year, the Ethics Commission investigated 123 complaints, which resulted in charges for 10 cases along with over $20,000 in fines.

After pleading guilty, the two former lawmakers may also face fines from the State Ethics Commission.

Cullen must pay $23,000 which is how much he received in bribes

English must pay more than $13,000.

Some feel their actions have eroded resident's confidence in Hawaii's lawmakers.

"I think there is no public trust in government right now, and I want to regain that public trust," said Rep. John Mizuno.

He and other lawmakers support several bills advancing through the State Capitol, which would require ethics training for all state workers, and clarify what gifts can be given to lawmakers along with how they are reported.

The measures require more transparency of our lawmakers and the government process.

"Transparency helps it curbs bad behavior, and allows stakeholder to have confidence in the government. It also helps call out bad behavior," stated Harris.

"For the most part, I do trust our state lawmakers, they are there to help the citizens of the state. But when there is a legislator in office for a long time, it is good to keep things transparent. So no one is going behind the law or think they are above the law," added Honolulu resident Biran Bhakta.

After making their guilty pleas, Cullen and English were able to post $50,000 bonds, so they will remain free until their July 5 sentencing.

