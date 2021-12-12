Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

2 escape house fire in Kaimuki, dog dies

  Updated
  • 0
Fire Department
HFD

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fire engulfed a home in Kaimuki on Sunday. Two people living in the home escaped safely, but firefighters say sadly the family dog did not survive.

Firefighters with the Honolulu Fire Department were called to the home in the 3700 block of Harding Avenue around 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames shooting from the carport of the home.

Crews conducted a sweep of the home looking for the residents. Later they learned two people living there had already managed to escaped safely and uninjured.

The family dog was found unresponsive in a bedroom. First responders tried to use CPR on the dog but sadly it did not survive.

The fire was extinguished around 11:10 a.m., officials said. The cause has not yet been determined. A damage estimate has not yet been made.