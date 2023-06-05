2 dead, 3 others hospitalized suspected overdose incident at Waikiki hotel | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating after two people died and three people were hospitalized following a suspected fentanyl overdose at a Waikiki hotel on Sunday.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), crews were called to the scene at the Outrigger Reef Hotel, located in the 2100 block of Kalia Road, around 6:30 a.m.
When EMS arrived, one man was found unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. EMS also found two men in critical condition and two women in serious condition. They were all treated and taken to the hospital.
On Monday, authorities confirmed that a second patient had died at the hospital.
According to an HPD source close to the investigation, the victims are a 44-year-old Oahu man and a 53-year-old Big Island man. Narcan was given to all of the victims except for the person who called 911, the source said. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found in the hotel room.
One woman remains in critical condition at the hospital. The two other hospitalized individuals' conditions have been upgraded to good. Those three have not yet been identified.
HPD says it is looking into both deaths as unattended death investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD or Honolulu CrimeStoppers.
A spokesperson with Outrigger Hospitality Group issued the following statement on this incident:
"The team at Outrigger is deeply saddened by the recent event that occurred at the Resort and our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected. The safety and well-being of our guests and hosts are our utmost priorities. Our dedicated resort team worked closely with law enforcement agencies to provide them with any assistance they required. As a responsible and caring establishment, we remain committed to maintaining the highest level of safety and security measures to ensure the well-being of our guests and hosts."
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
