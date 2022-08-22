2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway near Laie | UPDATE

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. -- Another person has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway.
Two others were hospitalized following the collision.
No other information has been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) – One person is dead and three others suffered serious to critical injuries following a head-on crash on the Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. A KITV4 viewer sent in video from the scene that appeared to show two vehicles -- a pickup and a sedan -- in a head-on crash.
Authorities down the highway in both directions following the crash. It is unclear how long the highway will remain closed.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), four people were found in the wreckage. One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was dead at the scene.
A woman in her 60s was found in critical condition. A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were both found suffering serious injuries. EMS rushed the three surviving patients to local emergency rooms.
Officials have not said which victims were in which vehicle. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
