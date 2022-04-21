$2.2 million grant to UH Manoa will fund drug abuse counselor education

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high fueled by methamphetamine overdoses.
In response to the community needs for treatment, a $2.2 million grant was awarded to The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Leeward Community College to train substance abuse counselors.
The grant will train 88 students over the next four years, at no cost to students.
Becky Harrison knows all too well how hard it to recover from a drug addiction. At 19–years old she became addicted to heroin. Her parents sent her to Habilitat in Kaneohe when she was 23.
“I learned to make quality friendships that help you do better and to have a work ethic and get to work on time, do your best and stay late. And do whatever it takes to get the job done. All the things now I teach the residents who are here now,"Harrison says.
23 years later, Becky today counsels those struggling with substance abuse.
At Habilitat, out of the 33 staff members, 30 are former addicts. Since the pandemic, Habilitat has seen an increase in people using drugs and seeking help. Becky says there is a huge need for more substance abuse counselors Now more than ever.
“Having gone through drug addiction and coming out the other end. And also having a degree, and teaching people, it really makes a difference rather than just having an education. You did it so I can do it too.”
And because more substance abuse counselors are needed especially in the rural areas of Hawaii, the U.S. Health Resources & Service Administration awarded the $2.2 million dollar grant to UH and Leeward Community College students to train them in substance abuse counseling, treatment and after-care.
Seunghye Hong is a UH Sociology and Public Health Professor “Especially those who are from that community, so that they know the community and they are passionate about working with their ohana, friends, neighbors,” so this grant is designed by federal agencies, to train and educate from the community to serve their communities.
