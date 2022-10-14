1st Hawaii Rowing Team Headed in 50 Years Headed To International Rowing Competition

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The first team to represent Hawaii on the international rowing stage in 50 years is leaving for one of the biggest competitions in the world.
Ikaika Hawaii says by going to this national regatta they hope to inspire great youth paddlers from throughout Hawaii to explore rowing as a pathway to college and possibly scholarships.
Carlee Iinuma, Ikaika Hawaii Rowing Team Member says , "The scholarships that are offered for rowing are great for academics as well. Many can go hand in hand , paddling and kayaking that is something that is not available they are not NCAA sports, yet."
Coach Rylie Hager, IKAIKA HAWAII says, "So rowing is a heavily funded NCAA sport, especially on the women’s side there are tons of scholarships who excel athletically and are great waterman to compete at the collegiate level. “
Shelley Oates-Wilding, IKAIKA HAWAII President - Founder says, There has never been a team from Hawaii go to the "Head of the Charles." It is the largest participant event in rowing in the world. So for us it’s a really big deal because we want to perpetuate the Hawaiian waterman’s culture. “
Carlee Iinuma, Ikaika Hawaii Rowing says, "Big honor to represent Hawaii, and go out and show em what we got.”
When Ikaika Hawaii returns to Oahu they are looking forward to accepting new paddlers into the rowing program and are seeking to expand so more youth from The Islands can benefit.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.