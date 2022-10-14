 Skip to main content
1st Hawaii Rowing Team Headed in 50 Years Headed To International Rowing Competition

First Hawaii Rowing Team to Compete in International Competition in 50 Years

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The first team to represent Hawaii on the international rowing stage in 50 years is leaving for one of the biggest competitions in the world.

Ikaika Hawaii says by going to this national regatta they hope to inspire great youth paddlers from throughout Hawaii to explore rowing as a pathway to college and possibly scholarships.

