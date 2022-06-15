 Skip to main content
19-year-old motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle collision in Kailua-Kona

19-year-old Justice Jayden Kawelu Kaawa of Kailua-Kona was killed in an accident Wednesday, after colliding with drivers on his motorcycle. 

The accident occurred Wednesday morning in South Kona, south of Old Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 180) and Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 11). 

According to reports, a Toyota 4Runner SUV struck a southbound Honda motorcycle operated by Kaawa. After hitting the Toyota SUV, the motorcycle then struck a Kia Sedona van operated by a 38-year-old Captain Cook woman.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Toyota SUV and the Kia van were not injured in the crash.

A 17-year-old male passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Kaawa was also transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Reports show the accident is now a negligent homicide investigation.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

