17th Annual Fueling Dreams Campaign is underway raising money for Special Olympics Hawaii

Special Olympics Hawaii

Par Hawaii’s Fueling Dreams Campaign is Back in Gear to Raise Awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii Athletes.  

HONOLULU – Par Hawai'i’s Fueling Dreams Campaign is back in gear to raise awareness for Special Olympics Hawai'i athletes.
 
This is the 17th year for the fundraiser. It began Saturday, Jan. 1 and runs through March 31, 2022.
 
Special Olympics Hawaii

Par Hawaii’s Fueling Dreams Campaign is Back in Gear to Raise Awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii Athletes.  
 
Participating in the fundraiser is easy, all you have to do is visit one of the 34 participating nomnom stores across O'ahu Hawai'i Island, and Maui, and make a donation to Special Olympics Hawai'i.
 
“After the pandemic cancelled many events and in-person fundraisers we understand that fundraisers like Fueling Dreams are more important than ever to keep our athletes active, engaged and working towards getting them back on the playing fields they love,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaii’s Vice President – Retail. “We have been supporting Special Olympics Hawaii for more than three decades and are looking forward to continuing to help them further their work transforming the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities.”
Par Hawaii, marketer of Hele and 76 Hawaii, has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics Hawaii for more than 30 years. To date, the Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $910,385 for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes and programs.  
 
“We are extremely grateful – especially coming out of the pandemic when we had to cancel many of our in-person fundraisers -- to have one of our longest-running fundraisers return for another year,” says Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaii’s President and CEO. “Par Hawaii has been a trusted partner and their fundraisers create opportunities our local athletes might not otherwise have to fuel their dreams.”
 
Special Olympics Hawaii

Par Hawaii’s Fueling Dreams Campaign is Back in Gear to Raise Awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii Athletes.
 
All donations received from the Fueling Dreams campaign allow Special Olympics Hawaii to continue to provide programs and training – both online and in-person -- for more than 3,400 youth and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities.
 
"We look for opportunities to support organizations where the money is going to stay in the state. So we want those funds here in Hawaii and Special Olympics commits to that," said John Payton, Par Hawai'i's Retail Operations Manager.
 
Special Olympics Hawaii provides year-round sports programs and training for athletes with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community. 
 
For more information on the 17th Annual Fueling Dreams campaign or on Special Olympics Hawaii, please visit www.sohawaii.org.
 
FULL INTERVIEW with Par Hawai'i:

Par Hawai'i talks about the importance of it's Annual Fueling Dreams Fundraiser and how you can participate

