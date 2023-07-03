16 vehicles burned after fire breaks out in Pearl City

Digital Content Manager
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) – More than a dozen vehicles were torched when an early-morning fire broke out in Pearl City on Monday.
Honolulu firefighters responded to the 911 call in the 700 block of Lehua Avenue just before 7 a.m. When crews arrived, they found 16 vehicles all fully engulfed in flames and called in for backup.
Crews attacked the fire and got it under control around 7:45 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished by 8:30 a.m., according to HFD. No firefighters were injured during the fight.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the types of vehicles that burned has not been released. The fire burned on military property.
An HFD fire investigator was called in to determine the origin, cause, and give damage estimates.
