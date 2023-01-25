...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
13 Sexual Predators in Hawaii Caught in Sting Operation
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) The Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 13 individuals for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and First-Degree electronic enticement of a child as part of Operation Keiki Shield this past weekend.
The interagency task force’s mission is to protect children from the ongoing and expanding threat of online predators. In addition to the Honolulu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai Police Departments, the task force members are the Hawaii State Department of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Secret Service.
Operation Keiki Shield used officers posing as children to catch those predators often using social media aps found on phones.
Supervisory Agent Edward Arias , State Dept. of the Attorney General, "The bad guys realize all these kids are online that’s where they go looking for them. "in our operations , these are adults and they are seeking children for sexual exploitation commercially or just to have relations with a minor." "I want to say to all the predators and you think you’re talking to a child you’re probably talking to one of us. So I want to put the fear of God in Them. “
The task force including Local and Federal law enforcement agencies along with the Honolulu Police Department. HPD Chief Joe Logan encourages parents to talk openly with their children and to know what they are doing with technology and who they connect with online.
Chief Joe Logan , Honolulu Police Department, "Since the first keiki shield conducted in 2019 , there have been over 80 arrests. If you include this week, that total number comes to over 90 And this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
The 13 men arrested in the latest Operation Keiki Shield, are between 22 to 61 years old. 4 of them are in the military. This Class B felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.