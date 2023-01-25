 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

13 Sexual Predators in Hawaii Caught in Sting Operation

  • Updated
  • 0

KITV4's Cynthia Yip tells us what led law enforcement agencies to catch the accused child predators.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) The Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 13 individuals for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and First-Degree electronic enticement of a child as part of Operation Keiki Shield this past weekend.

The interagency task force’s mission is to protect children from the ongoing and expanding threat of online predators. In addition to the Honolulu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai Police Departments, the task force members are the Hawaii State Department of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Secret Service.

