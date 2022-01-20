 Skip to main content

12-year-old Hilo girl found safe, Big Island police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Kailea Kekipi

Update 2:40 p.m.

Kailea Kekipi has been found safe and is in good health, Big Island police said Thursday afternoon.

The 12-year-old girl was first reported missing at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Hawaii Police said Kailea was found in Hilo and is safe. They did not say where or how she was found. 

Original:

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island put out an alert for a 12-year-old girl who went missing from the Hilo area on Wednesday night.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Kailea Kekipi was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo. Kailea was originally reported to police as a runaway, but due to her age authorities consider her to be endangered.

Kailea is described as being 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not released any additional details about this case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police dispatch at 808-935-3311.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

