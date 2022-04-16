12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained AP Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre.Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition.The mall was being evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weaponry South Carolina Skip Holbrook Mall Columbia Capital Attack Afternoon More From KITV 4 Island News Local After a two-year hiatus Kauai Police Department's 'Coffee with a Cop' program returns Updated Apr 13, 2022 News Red Hill water crisis impact: Some developers stop projects after no guarantee of water Updated Mar 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Resolution urges HPD to create a new patrol district for the Waianae coast | UPDATE Updated Apr 5, 2022 Local Surf Boar'd: Wild boar attacks O’ahu surfer in waters off Kaena Point Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local January 6 committee seeks cooperation from Fox News' Hannity and releases texts between host and White House Updated Jan 4, 2022 Local Hawaiʻi Triennial 2022 opens at ʻIolani Palace Updated Feb 27, 2022 Recommended for you