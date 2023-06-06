100th Person to Swim the Molokai Channel for The Oceans Seven Swim Marathon

Crossing the Ka’iwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, not by boat, but by swimming. It is one of the Oceans 7 swims. Much like the Seven Summits Hike where the highest point on each continent are reached, these swims are situated worldwide and have become the Gold Standard of open water swimming.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This story is about crossing the Ka’iwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, not by boat, but by swimming. It is one of the "Oceans Seven" swims.
Much like the Seven Summits Hike, where the highest point on each continent are reached, these swims are situated worldwide and have become the Gold Standard of open-water swimming. The Ka’iwi Channel is the longest of the seven at 26 miles.
Eduardo Collazos of Peru, who successfully completed the course on June 5, became the 100th person to conquer the Ka’iwi in a time of 14 hrs and 18 minutes. He had calm conditions however there were currents in the last four hours of his swim that made it tough to finish. He started at Papohako beach Molokai landed on Oahu, with the help of Captain Michael Twigg-Smith and crew.
"Molokai channel was the worse he has done so far it took me 14 hours and 18 minutes the last 2 hours was against the current I was very tired and my mind was out of my control still we made it I was so happy I wanted to cry to be honest but I didn’t have any tears to cry," Collazos said.
Only 21 People have conquered the Oceans Seven. Eduardo’s coach is the 4th woman and the 15th person to complete the marathon swimming challenge that consists of seven open water channel swims.
Nora Toledano, open water swimming coach and finisher of the Oceans Seven marathon says, "When I finished Molokai I felt confident and strong and ready to do the last swims.”
And for many, swimming the Molokai or Ka’Iwi channel is the Toughest of them all.
Ezequiel Becerril ,99th Person to Swim Ka’iwi Channel – Mexico Resident says,
"The waves were too big and a lot of times the waves were getting over me so that’s scary because you have to keep swimming even if you get scared.”
Local Captain Michael Twigg Smith helps those who want to take on the challenge of swimming the Molokai channel.
"Molokai is part of the ocean 7s that people swim it creates an international destination for elite athletes now we have surfers, swimmers paddlers people coming to Hawaii to live their dreams of paradise," Smith said.
The Molokai Channel is renowned for its rich history in marathon swimming. It was first crossed back in 1961 by legendary long-distance swimmer, Keo Nakama, and has since attracted swimmers from all corners of the globe.
The Oceans Seven is a marathon swimming challenge consisting of seven open water channel swims. It was devised in 2008 as the swimming equivalent of the Seven Summits mountaineering challenge. It includes the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokaʻi Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.
