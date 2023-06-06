 Skip to main content
100th Person to Swim the Molokai Channel for The Oceans Seven Swim Marathon

Swimming the Molokai Channel for Oceans Seven

Crossing the Ka’iwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, not by boat, but by swimming. It is one of the Oceans 7 swims. Much like the Seven Summits Hike where the highest point on each continent are reached, these swims are situated worldwide and have become the Gold Standard of open water swimming.

The 28-mile Molokai Channel swim is considered one of the toughest in the world. KITV4 caught up with Eduardo Collazos of Peru, the 100th person to successfully complete the feat.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This story is about crossing the Ka’iwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, not by boat, but by swimming. It is one of the "Oceans Seven" swims.

Much like the Seven Summits Hike, where the highest point on each continent are reached, these swims are situated worldwide and have become the Gold Standard of open-water swimming. The Ka’iwi Channel is the longest of the seven at 26 miles.

An error occurred