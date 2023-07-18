100-year-old tea master performs at Kawaiahao Church in Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – For the first time at Kawaiahao Church, a 400-year-old Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony was performed. The ceremony was performed by 100-year-old Dr. Genshitsu Sen XV.
Dr. Sen is a 15th generation grand tea master of the Urasenke tradition of tea. Over the years, Dr. Sen has traveled to about 60 countries to promote world peace and share his motto: “Peacefulness through a bowl of tea.”
“He has created this way of tea, this way of life, that the Japanese people enjoy of respect, harmony, and he does it for world peace,” said Jean Ariyoshi, chairperson of the tea ceremony.
The ceremony was used to promote peace and was dedicated to the spirits of the departed. It was also in celebration of Dr. Sen’s 100th birthday.
The ceremony was attended by over 100 practitioners of the Urasenke tea ceremony from Japan and many local community leaders, such as members of Hawaii’s Royal Societies, Governor Josh Green, and Chief Justice Recktenwald.
The last time Dr. Sen performed a major tea ceremony was in 2011 at the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony was to honor the many people who have died during the Japanese attack.