100 deadliest days for drivers is between Memorial Day and Labor Day

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU. Hawaii (KITV4) -- According to AAA, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.
The days between memorial day and labor day are especially dangerous for these teens. This is because school is out which means more freedom.
Teens have more time to spend on the road, especially at night. The three main causes for crashes are speeding, phone distractions and not wearing a seatbelt.
Speeding is the factor in 30%of teen crashes. Experts say a majority of these crashes can be prevented.
"These teen drivers have a whole life ahead of them and we don't want there life cut short we've seen different cases of teens how have plans and a whole future ahead of them, college, dream jobs and because of these crashes their lives will be changed forever," said the senior public affairs specialist for the AAA auto club.
Teens should also be cautious of who they are driving with to protect themselves.
Just recently, on June 20, eight juvenile passengers were driving with a 23-year-old when his vehicle overturned. The teens ranged in age from 13 years old to 16 years old. All of the teens recovered, but had to be sent to the hospital. HPD says speed appeared to be a factor in that crash.
AAA encourages parents to talk to their teens about these risks to help prevent crashes.