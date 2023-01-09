10 people involved in multi-car pileup on Pali Highway By KITV Webstaff Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAILUA (KITV4) -- A multicar pileup involving 10 people on the Pali Highway left several injured Monday evening. The pileup occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the Castle Junction area of the Pali Highway. Five people required medical attention, and two women were listed in serious condition. Two others were listed in stable condition.One person declined transport, and four others were uninjured. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pileup Highway Pali Medicine Transport Evening Condition Attention More From KITV 4 Island News Local Flags to fly at half staff in honor of former Kauai representative Ezra Kanoho Updated Feb 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’ Updated Nov 22, 2022 Business New DOE program will offer free bus rides to high school students Updated Oct 6, 2022 Business Dani's Restaurant closing after 40 years in business on Kauai Updated Nov 11, 2022 Local Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5 Updated Oct 6, 2022 News Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu Updated Oct 21, 2022 Recommended for you