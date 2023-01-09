 Skip to main content
10 people hurt in multi-car pileup on Pali Highway

  Updated
KAILUA (KITV4) -- A multicar pileup involving 10 people on the Pali Highway left several injured Monday evening. 

The pileup occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the Castle Junction area of the Pali Highway. Five people required medical attention, and two women were listed in serious condition. 

