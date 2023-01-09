10 people hurt in multi-car pileup on Pali Highway By KITV Webstaff Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAILUA (KITV4) -- A multicar pileup involving 10 people on the Pali Highway left several injured Monday evening. The pileup occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the Castle Junction area of the Pali Highway. Five people required medical attention, and two women were listed in serious condition. Two others were listed in stable condition.One person declined transport, and four others were uninjured. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pileup Highway Pali Medicine Transport Evening Condition Attention More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts 19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo Updated Apr 29, 2022 Local BYOTP: Honolulu park bathrooms experiencing toilet paper shortage Updated Jul 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide Updated Dec 20, 2022 Local Big Island police seeking help locating California woman Updated Dec 23, 2022 Local Biden is vowing to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts. Here's where they are right now Mar 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu police officer praised for heroic actions to save another man's life Updated Jul 7, 2022 Recommended for you