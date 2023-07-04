10,000 affordable rental units coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Over 10,000 affordable housing units are coming to seven cities across Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA).
A Master Developer will be redeveloping part of the state’s public housing inventory, called Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment Project. "Its vision is to replace and create housing units for extremely low-income individuals, families, and workforce employees," HPHA announced in a press release. Highridge Costa Development Co. will complete the affordable housing work in multiple phases at nine properties in Honolulu, Aiea, Kapa'a, Hilo, Waianae, Pearl City, and Wailuku.
“The Ka Lei Momi Project is the start of our journey to revitalize multiple communities within our public housing inventory,” said HPHA Executive Director Hakim Ouansafi. “Redevelopment presents an exceptional opportunity to close the gap between the need and supply of affordable housing in Hawaiʻi while also transforming our existing low-density public housing properties into modern, mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented communities. The only option to serve the waitlists and give choices to our residents to remain near their ohana, is to build more housing especially in areas where there is concentration of poverty.”
The Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority is the sole statewide public housing agency in the State of Hawaiʻi. Its mission is to develop and provide safe, decent, and affordable housing to Hawaiʻi’s low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.