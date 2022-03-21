1 resident rescued after fire breaks out at Ala Moana apartment building | Update

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One person was rescued from a two-story apartment fire in the Ala Moana area Monday night.
Honolulu firefighters were called to a large fire at a walk-up apartment building near Rycroft Street and Piikoi Street just before 9:30 p.m. The building is located across of Sheridan Community Park.
Crews arriving at the scene reported seeing flames shooting from the building. Firefighters immediately began efforts to get the blaze under control while another unit searched the building for residents.
HFD said they located one person on the second floor who needed help getting out of the building. That person was safely taken out of the burning building and transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the hospital as a precaution.
A secondary search of the building was made for a reported missing person but no victim was found, HFD said.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames within half an hour.
It is still unclear how many residents were displaced because of the fire. A damage estimate has not yet been made.
The fire remains under investigation. Firefighters have not yet determined a possible cause.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.