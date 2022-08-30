 Skip to main content
1 new monkeypox case confirmed on Oahu; total cases statewide at 23

First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says

This image shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red). The WHO says that the first possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission is 'not surprising.'

 NIAID/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One new case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in a Hawaii resident living on Oahu, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 23.

The latest case was diagnosed in an Oahu resident whose case is related to a previously reported case, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). There have been 11 cases confirmed in the month of August, so far.

