1 new COVID-related death, 27 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters,
Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported one new deaths related to COVID-19 and 27 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,015.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.2%, Hawaii County is 2.8%, Maui County is 1.6%, and Kauai County is 2.4%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,210 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 4
Hawaii Island: 2
Maui: 12
Kauai: 1
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There was 8 new cases reported from out-of-state visitors.
There have been 1,318 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,015 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 159,054 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: