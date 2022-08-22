1 man, 2 teen girls seriously injured after car drives off cliff in Tantalus Lookout area

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three people including two teenagers are in serious condition after driving off a cliff in the Tantalus Lookout area, late Sunday night.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Round Top Drive.
When Honolulu Emergency Services (EMS) crews arrived at the scene they found the vehicle, fallen off a cliff side, with three people inside – a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.
Crews were able to free the people from the car and all three were taken to a local emergency room in serious condition.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
This story will be updated when more information is released.