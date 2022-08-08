1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) crash investigators, a 38-year-old man was heading north on Waianae Valley Road in a Mazda minivan when he ran a red light at the Farrington Highway intersection.
At the same time, a 66-year-old man heading east on Farrington Highway in a Toyota pickup drove through the intersection on the green light and crashed into the driver’s side of the Mazda.
Four people, including two children, were inside of the Mazda at the time of the crash. The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. The Mazda passengers, a 29-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy, were all taken from the scene to the hospital in serious condition.
The 66-year-old man was the only person inside the Toyota pickup. He suffered only minor injuries in the crash and refused to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to police, it is still unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor.
This is the 30th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2022.
