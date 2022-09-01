1 killed, 2 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Kunia Road near Mililani | UPDATE

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash in the Mililani area, Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Kunia Road. Several crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) crash investigators, a 57-year-old man was driving a Toyota pickup and was making a left turn from Kunia Drive onto Kunia Road when he was T-boned by a Jaguar sedan that was heading southbound on Kunia Road.
When EMS arrived they said they found the 57-year-old driver dead at the scene. A 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Toyota suffered serious injuries in the crash. The 35-year-old man who was driving the Jaguar also suffered serious injuries.
The two injured individuals were taken to the emergency room. An update on their conditions have not been given.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. HPD said speed may have played a factor in the crash. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role, investigators said.
Honolulu Police shut down Kunia Road, from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp, while crews worked the scene.
This is the 34th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2022.
