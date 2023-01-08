1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Hiring Now

 Skip to main content
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is committed to hiring local. Close to 100% of the resort's hourly employment offers have been extended to Kauai residents. 1 Hotel believes kamaaina want to be part of an organization that is foundationally cause-driven. Employees participate in monthly community workdays with local conservation focused nonprofits that share our mission to protect and preserve the beauty of nature, natural resources and how we focus on regenerative tourism.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A.

