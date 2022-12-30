1 dead, 2 injured after rock wall collapses outside of Kailua home

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after being crushed by a falling rock wall outside of a home in Kailua on Friday.
Emergency crews were called out to the home in the 1400 block of Akiikii Place just before noon.
Officials say a construction crew was working on the 15-foot retaining wall at the time of the collapse.
When firefighters arrived on scene they saw that the retaining wall had partially collapsed and that there were “several” people trapped beneath the rubble.
At the time of their arrival, crews reported that bystanders were already trying to rescue the trapped men using a mini excavator to remove large rocks. HFD directed the bystanders to stop out of concerns of instability of the remaining wall.
Firefighters then began to manually remove the debris to gain access to the three persons that were trapped.
At 12:13 p.m., the first person had been removed from the debris and was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in serious condition. Then a second person was extricated shortly after and transferred to EMS also in serious condition.
The third person was found further under the debris and firefighters were able to remove the remaining debris to extricate him. That person was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.
It is unclear what caused the rock wall to fall. The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released. The condition of the two injured is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
