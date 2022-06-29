$1.5M grant money available to Maui County farmers impacted by axis deer, feral animals

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County farmers and ranchers could be eligible to receive thousands of dollars in grant monies to help with crop damage and other impacts created by axis deer and other feral animals.
The $1.5 million assistance program is funded by a budget amendment introduced by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino and administrated by Lokahi Pacific, an independent, private non-profit housing and community development organization on the Valley Isle.
Through the program, Maui County farmers and ranchers can receive a grant of up to $30,000 for fencing, to cover crop damage and other losses caused by feral animals, according to the Mayor’s office.
“I encourage our farmers and ranchers to apply for these grants as soon as possible to help them with damage caused by foraging axis deer and other feral animals,” Victorino said.
“Maui County is funding this grant program as a good beginning, but solving this problem requires a committed collaboration among the county, state, large landowners and other partners if we are to get this invasive species under control,” Victorino said.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be a food-producing farm or ranch of more than 12 acres but less than 40 acres and located in Maui County.
Anyone interested in more information is asked to call Lokahi Pacific directly at 808-242-5761, Ext. 23. You can also email to Susie Thieman, Executive Director, at susie@lokahipacific.org.