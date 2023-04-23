Local veterinarian pens book about pet food and the best nutrition for your animal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Have you ever really looked at what's in your pet's commercial food? Ingredients like sawdust, rendered fat, chemical preservatives, and mystery animal byproducts are all commonly used in some pet foods you see on the shelf at your local grocery store- but it doesn't have to be that way.
Dr. Meghan Barrett practices at several clinics around the islands. She wrote the book after repeating the same pieces of advice to clients and realizing others could probably use the information, too. "I want to help pet owners realize this is an important piece of their pet's lives, too. That's how the book was born."
She says there's a growing number of pet owners who want their fur babies to have the highest quality of life, but don't always know where to start. "There's a right fit for everyone, whether that's cooking - or feeding a commercial food where you can actually recognize the ingredients in the list," says Barrett.
If you buy from the store, look for less processed foods and wholesome ingredients on the label. If you cook, make sure you talk to your vet about what supplements you need to add. Barrett says that's the number one mistake people make. "If you're going to cook and not adding supplements, that's hands down the biggest thing. Dogs and cats have different requirements than we do. It can lead to deficiencies that can lead to health problems."
The most common question Barrett says she gets pertains to feeding pets raw food. She says, "That's a big trend right now. It's personal preference what you think will work for you and your pets."