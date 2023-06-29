Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local reaction about a major Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action policies and student admissions. Lunalilo Home CEO Keolamaikalani Dean is a Native Hawaiian man who graduated from Harvard University. He says he's upset with the Supreme Court's ruling.
Would he have gotten into Harvard if he applied today? "I may or may not have gotten into Harvard, but what's disappointing about this ruling is that personal lived experienced, especially with racial injustice, is now irrelevant to the admissions decisions except in a very narrow way."
A constitutional law professor explains how race factored into admissions. "We don't have rely just on scores and grades, we can take more info account. One of the things we can take into account is a person's race and how that might have affected where they are today," detail Andrea Freeman of University of Hawai'i's William S. Richardson School of Law.
The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission. The opinion says Harvard's and University of North Carolina's admissions programs violated the Equal Protection Clause because they failed to offer "measurable" objectives to justify the use of race.
University of Hawai'i President David Lassner says this is "beyond disappointing. With the adoption of our new strategic plan by the University of Hawai'i Board of Regents in November 2022 we have recommitted ourselves to diversity and equity as Foundational Principles. Notwithstanding the new ban on use of race in admissions decisions, UH stands firmly committed to provide higher education opportunities for all, especially those historically underrepresented in our student bodies, as well as to continue to diversify our faculty, staff, and leadership. The families and communities of Hawai'i need and deserve no less."
It is now analyzing the Supreme Court ruling to see if they need to make any changes. Chaminade University President Lynn Babington agrees the ruling "is more than disappointing. It ignores the continued effects of racism in our society."
Chaminade University and Hawai'i Pacific University say they doesn't use race-based admissions so this will not affect their admissions, but, Babington says, "it undermines work universities have taken on for decades to be a solution in a society that provides too few solutions for the social evil of racism."
Dean offers similar sentiments. "I'm concerned this will impact Hawaiians applying for college, all races applying for college, and the impact on society creating a divergence between the haves and have nots."