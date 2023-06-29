 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

  • Updated
  • 0
Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local reaction about a major Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action policies and student admissions. Lunalilo Home CEO Keolamaikalani Dean is a Native Hawaiian man who graduated from Harvard University. He says he's upset with the Supreme Court's ruling.

Would he have gotten into Harvard if he applied today? "I may or may not have gotten into Harvard, but what's disappointing about this ruling is that personal lived experienced, especially with racial injustice, is now irrelevant to the admissions decisions except in a very narrow way." 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred