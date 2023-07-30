Local Orchid Farmers Grateful to Those Buying Local

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Local orchid farmers thanked those willing to buy local, as the industry continues to be both labor intensive- and face competition.
HILO-- The Hilo Orchid Society put on the 69th Orchid Show at Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
Hilo's Orchid Show has been a local fixture since before World War II. The Hilo Orchid Society says there's been breaks for wartime, also COVID, and lots has changed in the last century.
The work is labor intensive. Some days are dedicated just to shipping and outside markets can be competitive. The modern era has growers thanking those who are willing to show up at an event like the one in Hilo, and buy local.
"The youth have been getting back into orchids. As shipping costs get more and more expensive and more orchids come in from foreign places, it gets really hard to compete. So we're just so lucky that there's still a local population over here," Jared Takasaki of Hawaiian Hybrids told KITV4.
"I say this is one of the best shows in the state. Most of the orchids you see in the state come from over here, and a lot of the other vendors buy it from us," Sheldon Takasaki of Carmela Orchids said.
The Orchid show this year was titled, "Waves of Orchids," but orchid scene in Hilo always makes waves. The Big Island's climate and availability of land are both key factors.
"Easier than Honolulu or other Maui to raise the orchids. That's why people come here," Sheldon Takasaki affirmed.
"We're up a thousand feet in Kurtistown," Kevin Evans of Kalapana Tropicals told KITV4, "So this is a perfect climate for a wide range of orchids."
With so many experts at one place at the same time, there's no shortage of advice.
"The most common question is, my flower's not blooming. And one of the answers that generally helps at least 90% of the time is you need to fertilize," Julie Goettsch of the Hilo Orchid Society said.
That is because a plant in the wild will have access to nutrients through its roots, whereas...
"Often times if they're in a pot and they're on your nursery bench, they won't bloom because they need fertilizer. They need something extra," Goettsch added.
Another common issue? Overwatering- with one or two times a week being sufficient, depending on the genus, many agreed.
On the opposite end, another factor is what's in the pot.
"If you got very porous media in a basket, it's going to dry out too fast," Evans said.
But the consensus is if you take care of it, "your orchid will grow forever." And it's Hilo's free open exhibit where customer and vendor both leave happy.
"My parents made it through covid because of support from loyal customers-- and it may be competition on the books, but altogether we are one big aloha," Jared Takasaki said.