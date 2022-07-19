Local fisherman teaching the art of net weaving to keep tradition alive

At least five days a week you can catch Frankye Besas diligently weaving a net at Ala Moana Beach Park.
Typically surrounded by a crew of friends who've become like family, the retired cement worker talks story as he carefully hand sews throw nets that each sell for up to $450-dollars a piece.
"It's a dying art, sewing net," he said.
On the sidewalk fronting Magic Island, he stitches together as many as 10 nets a year.
But Besas isn't just doing it to make money.
For anyone wanting to learn, he freely teaches the vanishing art of net weaving -- a skill he honed as a teenager.
"I love sharing it with people who want to learn and especially with my new students ... I'll teach them for free," he said. "It's my love to them so the art of sewing a net is carried on to other people who can teach other people too."
Besas is part of a family of fisherman -- his three brothers also fish for their meals, following in their father and grandfather's footsteps.
"It is really important because right now ... it's too expensive to buy fish," Besas said. "So there's a lot of people that want to get their own fish -- their daily fish so they can eat."
He makes sure to take only what he needs to not only feed his own family, but "to help people in need."
"I love the sport, I love doing it and I'll share it with everybody," he added. "I'm doing this out of love -- love and aloha."
Teaching people the traditional art has become his passion.
Deena Choi's on her second net after meeting Besas in the park more than a year ago.
"You don't see young people really making these. And if all the old guys die off then we're just not going to know how to do it," she said. "Instead of everyone buying the ones that are machine made I thought that it would be cooler to learn how to make my own and then be able to either teach my cousins and teach whoever."
And she's not only learning how to sew a net.
"It teaches patience for sure, right. Like sticking to something and finishing it -- finishing a project," Choi said. "A lot of kids don't do this kind of stuff right now. And even to just come out here and hang out with these guys ... you learn life skills."
