Hawaii Firefighters Association chair talks about sacrifices fire crews have made in Lahaina

The firefighters who raced into the face of danger to battle back the deadly Lahaina blaze speak of the lives and homes they tried to save, even as their own homes burned.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New and harrowing details, of the horror first responders were met with the night of the fires.

"For us, our firefighters, it was like walking into a blowtorch," explained Robert Lee, president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.

