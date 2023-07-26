 Skip to main content
Local doctor looking for 200 participants for Long COVID study

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu doctor is leading a study on Long COVID to find out why this develops in some people and not others. Dr. Gehan Devendra says Hawai'i is the perfect place due to our ethnic diversity, which is a key element of the research. 

Long-hauler Dennis, who doesn't want to give his last name, describes what it's like to live with Long COVID, and why this research is so needed. The 79-year-old Kane'ohe resident says he got COVID a year ago. "I took the Paxlovid but a week or two later I started to feel the fatigue. It gave me a lot of fatigue. I was tired," he recalls.

