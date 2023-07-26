Local doctor looking for 200 participants for Long COVID study

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu doctor is leading a study on Long COVID to find out why this develops in some people and not others. Dr. Gehan Devendra says Hawai'i is the perfect place due to our ethnic diversity, which is a key element of the research.
Long-hauler Dennis, who doesn't want to give his last name, describes what it's like to live with Long COVID, and why this research is so needed. The 79-year-old Kane'ohe resident says he got COVID a year ago. "I took the Paxlovid but a week or two later I started to feel the fatigue. It gave me a lot of fatigue. I was tired," he recalls.
Devendra says the primary symptoms of Long COVID include brain fog, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. He's heading up a study out of the Queens Medical Center to try to find out what causes Long COVID. "Part of my study is looking at our diverse population and seeing if there are differences in people," he details, adding that he hopes to also see how economic differences impact people sick from the virus.
Devendra says 10 to 20% of people who get COVID will develop LONG COVID - like Dennis, who says it has impacted his quality of life. "I started to feel just no interest in doing anything," he says.
Dennis was very fit and active- a self-described gym rat who would go nightclubbing through his mid-70s, right up until the City and County imposed lockdowns due to the pandemic. He ticks off a list of his weekend rundown: "Rumors on Friday, Gordon Biersch on Saturday, go dancing. They shut that down."
The former amateur bodybuilder is pushing himself to get off the sofa and get walking- just what his doctor ordered. Devendra adds an emotional RX: "Finding things that make you feel better or cause you to have joy is really important."
Devendra needs 200 people for his study. And they won't all be so-called "long haulers." He says he is looking for 100 patients with Long COVID, 50 who have been infected but completely recovered, and another 50 who have never had COVID.
Until science knows more about this virus, his advice is to get the vaccine. "Vaccination can reduce Long COVID. If you haven't been vaccinated, vaccination is key."
To join the "Factors Responsible for the Development of Pulmonary Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Hawaii" study, call (808) 978-0751 or email ppcovid@hawaii.edu.