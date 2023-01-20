Local comedian James Mane is coming to Blue Note Hawaii Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hawaii comedian and actor talks local comedy scene and his upcoming tour. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local comedian James Mane is coming to Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday, January 25th.Mane has performed stand up comedy throughout the country, and will be on tour on the Big Island and Maui in May.The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and is family friendly.Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to get tickets, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Pete Davidson in talks to head to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight Updated Mar 3, 2022 Local Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports Updated Oct 14, 2022 Local New data released on Red Hill fuel contamination Updated Jul 4, 2022 National The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed Jan 5, 2022 Local Honolulu Little League heads to the World Series after beating Arizona 9-2 Updated Aug 16, 2022 Local Charred human remains found near burning banyan tree in Hilo Updated Jan 11, 2023 Recommended for you