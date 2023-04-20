Living in a Big Island Town of Thousands of Quakes

PAHALA-- It's a small Big Island town, but it packs quite the punch.
But with hundreds of small earthquakes rattling about every week, do the near two thousand residents of Pahala even notice?
"You get used to it. Yeah. At least that's part of living here," Kahea Kalani told KITV4, "Any earthquake is big for me. I'm like chicken. When it comes to earthquakes and everything moving"
"Once they get up over four, then everybody starts to take notice, and we know Pele is waking up," Richard Abbett said, "And she's about to send us a message."
That message is more consistent than some may be aware of. 30 to 40 kilometers below Pahala, magma is in motion, according to the US Geological Survey.
"That's where the sort of magma and the gases separate from each other," Jefferson Chang of USGS told KITV4, "It's kind of like when you open a Coke in an airplane. The fizz separates from the liquid."
It may not present an imminent risk to residents, but it does make for a slightly bumpy ride, made up of hundreds of earthquakes a week.
"So when we detect hundreds of these magnitude 2s, there's like thousands of the smaller, smaller events that we don't even detect. They're just tiny little creaking and cracking," Chang explained.
"When Mauna Loa was erupted, that was, you know, was more often," lifelong resident Cory Koi said, "Ever since the eruption stopped, not too much."
KITV4 asked if Koi thought it could have been the big one. "No," he said, laughing it off.
For others, the thought isn't far from mind.
"I never ever get used to it. Never," Kalani admitted.
And still, these residents live with it, even when walking or riding along.
"One of the bigger ones when I was riding, and it was enough that I thought, oh man, it kind of went sideways," Abbett described, " And I wasn't really sure, but then as soon as I got home, I saw that it had been like a four point something."
"If you're scared, this is not the place to be," Kalani acknowledged.
It may have escaped the notice of locals, but the amount of seismic activity in Pahala has increased since 2015, by 70-fold.